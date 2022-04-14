Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

AVGR opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.63. Avinger has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 122.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

