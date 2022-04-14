Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Receives Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1.40. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASM. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock remained flat at $$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday. 472,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,153. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 1.54. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

