Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azenta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Azenta posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azenta will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Azenta.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZTA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.17. 376,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,332. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.29. Azenta has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $124.79.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

