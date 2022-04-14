Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE:BMI traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.81. 116,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.45.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

