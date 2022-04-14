Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $107.05 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $15.42 or 0.00037777 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $107.05 million and approximately $41.79 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00104083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

