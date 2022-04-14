Balentine LLC Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 45,569 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in FedEx by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in FedEx by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $140,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

NYSE FDX opened at $206.31 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

