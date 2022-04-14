Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,475,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.