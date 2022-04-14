Balentine LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 459,644 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 7.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 350,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC opened at $12.54 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.