Balentine LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $212.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

