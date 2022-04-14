Balentine LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 161.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

NYSE ASX opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

