Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 13,924 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

