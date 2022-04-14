Balentine LLC Sells 27,589 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,589 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

