Balentine LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,690 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $136.45 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

