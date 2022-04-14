Balentine LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 773,862 shares of company stock worth $49,112,487. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.98 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

