Balentine LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,003,000 after buying an additional 139,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.