Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,657,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $258.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.63. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

