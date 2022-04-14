Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $163,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

GRAB stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. CLSA began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

