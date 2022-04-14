Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $406,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

MKC opened at $102.00 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

