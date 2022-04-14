Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $826,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,537 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

