Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 2,071 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

Shares of SMG opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $247.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

