Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 5,034 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

