Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $328,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 371.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,927,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -41.88%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.