Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Evergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

