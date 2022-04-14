Barclays Boosts Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Price Target to 125.00

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from 110.00 to 125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 13,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,588. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.