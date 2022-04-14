Barclays Increases Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target to CHF 85

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. Novartis has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

