Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Raised to Buy at National Bankshares

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$8.75 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BTE. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.78.

BTE stock traded up C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.25. 7,967,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,041,771. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

