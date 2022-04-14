Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Hits $672,441.81

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $672,441.81 and $14,957.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

