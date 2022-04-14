Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) PT Lowered to €54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €57.00 ($61.96) to €54.00 ($58.70) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Bechtle has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Bechtle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.