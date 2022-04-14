Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 60.59% from the stock’s previous close.

BBBY has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.76. 20,083,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 271,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

