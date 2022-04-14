Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.12) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.47) on Wednesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.34 ($1.96). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1,102.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

