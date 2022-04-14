Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BXE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Bellatrix Exploration shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 81,610 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38.
Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile (TSE:BXE)
