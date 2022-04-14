Belt Finance (BELT) Price Hits $1.38 on Top Exchanges

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $165,081.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003466 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.35 or 0.07530781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,816.18 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00041297 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

