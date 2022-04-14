Belt Hits 1-Day Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.14 or 0.07524168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.09 or 0.99943100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

