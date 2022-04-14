Berenberg Bank Boosts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to £120

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($149.86) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.57) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($136.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($136.83) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £103.05 ($134.29).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at £105.10 ($136.96) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 7,165 ($93.37) and a 52 week high of £110 ($143.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1,722.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,388.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,924.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.89) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.