Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Sells $218,073.60 in Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,828. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $160.28. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,641,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

