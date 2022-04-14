Binamon (BMON) Hits 1-Day Volume of $718,613.00

Binamon (BMON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $5.22 million and $718,613.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.35 or 0.07530781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,816.18 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00041297 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

