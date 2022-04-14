BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Down to $12.59

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $11.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 307,697 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.34.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.