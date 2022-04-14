BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.91.

BCRX stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

