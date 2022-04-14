Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) versus Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Financial Survey

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A -146.10% -36.79% Bioqual 9.38% N/A N/A

28.0% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Science 37 has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Science 37 and Bioqual’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Bioqual $57.68 million 1.40 $6.33 million $6.28 14.33

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Science 37 and Bioqual, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Bioqual.

Summary

Bioqual beats Science 37 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science 37 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical device, and biotech companies. The company was formerly known as Science 37, Inc. and changed its name to Science 37 Holdings, Inc. in October 2021. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Bioqual Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

