Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Receives $22.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

BVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BVS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 126,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $986.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.32. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,807 shares of company stock valued at $934,645.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 2,712.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 6,067.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 146,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 142.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

