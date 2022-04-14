BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BTAI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 669,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,941. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $435.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

