BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of BTAI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 669,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,941. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $435.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
