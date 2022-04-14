Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIREF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.34. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 33.61%.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.