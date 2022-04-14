Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.66.

Shares of TSE BIR traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,613. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

