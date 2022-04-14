bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $356,977.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.43 or 0.07526344 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,856.60 or 1.00143973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041017 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

