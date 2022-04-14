Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,735.00

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $111,685.41 and approximately $1,735.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011247 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00232118 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 360.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.