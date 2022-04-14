BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 277.3% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BGY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 184,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,498. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
