BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 277.3% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BGY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 184,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,498. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 616,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

