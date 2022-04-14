BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $77,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.71.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $715.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $744.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $841.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

