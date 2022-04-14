BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.32) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.54).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

