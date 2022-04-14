BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.32) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.54).
