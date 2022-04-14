Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 97,625 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,288,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,340. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $127.03.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

