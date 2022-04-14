Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Update

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 52,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,950. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDR Get Rating ) by 902.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

